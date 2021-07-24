EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.