EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of EPAM Systems worth $53,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $557.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $561.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.