Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report $8.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $9.29 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $44.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

