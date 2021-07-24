Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.96. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $257.89. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

