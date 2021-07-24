Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

