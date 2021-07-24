Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.25.

Shares of CAE opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.56.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

