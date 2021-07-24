Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €339.00 ($398.82) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €35.00 ($41.18).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.50.

EBKDY opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

