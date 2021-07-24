ESBC Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $488,041.07 and $41,837.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,183,495 coins and its circulating supply is 28,904,161 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

