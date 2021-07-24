Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Reaches $0.11

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $103,873.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00049644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00863018 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

