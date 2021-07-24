Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.60 and last traded at $202.33. 83,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,512,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

