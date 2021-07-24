European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.66

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.66 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.25 ($1.79), with a volume of 163,354 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £499.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

