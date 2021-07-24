EvidenZ One Day Volume Reaches $245,049.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00868305 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.