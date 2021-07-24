Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.