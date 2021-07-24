EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $112,702.99 and approximately $29,349.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00082634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00048268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.00837721 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005704 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

