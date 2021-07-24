Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SB Management Ltd

SB Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 20.5% of SB Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SB Management Ltd owned 0.38% of Facebook worth $3,181,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 628,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $185,249,000 after buying an additional 80,985 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 660,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,523,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $18.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,694,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $375.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

