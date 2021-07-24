Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Set at C$700.00 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$700.00 target price on Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$680.00.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$526.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$553.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$13.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$346.84 and a twelve month high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7299977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,075 shares in the company, valued at C$6,386,631.33.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

