Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.59. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fanhua by 185.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

