Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

