Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 824,215 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $85.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after buying an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after buying an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.