Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $277.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.48 million and the highest is $283.59 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOE. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ferro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ferro by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 835,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,642. Ferro has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.