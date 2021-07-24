Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,322.22 ($30.34).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,544.45. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 64.86.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

