Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.