Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 491 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,570 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

