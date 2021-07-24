Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

