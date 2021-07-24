Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.