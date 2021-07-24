Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.