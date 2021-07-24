Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 211 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $693.74 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $696.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

