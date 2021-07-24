Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 505.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 135,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

SYK opened at $262.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

