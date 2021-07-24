Financial Contrast: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) vs. Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trend Micro and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 15.22% 14.74% 7.50% CareCloud -7.33% -8.57% -6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trend Micro and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 1 1 0 2.00 CareCloud 0 0 6 0 3.00

CareCloud has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 90.43%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.62 $252.90 million $1.81 29.59 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.11 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.53

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trend Micro beats CareCloud on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

