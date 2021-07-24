Financial Survey: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) vs. DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

31.4% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DCP Midstream and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream 4.27% 5.82% 2.29% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DCP Midstream and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream 0 5 4 1 2.60 DT Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60

DCP Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than DCP Midstream.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DCP Midstream and DT Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream $6.30 billion 0.90 -$306.00 million $1.48 18.29 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.25 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DCP Midstream.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats DT Midstream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering condensate. The company owns and operates approximately 39 natural gas processing plants. It serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.