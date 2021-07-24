Financial Survey: Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 2 1 0 2.33 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.30%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and AST SpaceMobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.19 billion 0.66 $139.80 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 7.83% 8.22% 3.98% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment. It also provides fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. In addition, the company offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. It provides its services under the Telekom brand name. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

