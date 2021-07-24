Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $16.10

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $12.50. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 4,761 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.24 and a quick ratio of 17.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,299,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

