FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE FINV opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.