FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE FINV opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

