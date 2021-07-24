FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services, are positive. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Increased margin in cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, FireEye is hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. The pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches have put FireEye’s reputation at risk and can impact its business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions.”

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.