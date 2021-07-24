First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $251.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

