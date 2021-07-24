First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Head to Head Review

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Community Bankshares and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.47 $35.93 million $2.08 13.67 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.34 $57.53 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First Community Bankshares pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 30.14% 10.10% 1.42% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Community Bankshares and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

