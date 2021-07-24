First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $22.25. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 300 shares.

The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $22,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

