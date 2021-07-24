First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

