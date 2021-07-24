First National Financial (FN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect First National Financial to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million.

TSE FN opened at C$49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.37 and a 52 week high of C$53.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.80%.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.17.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

