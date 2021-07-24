First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.82

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $112.82, with a volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund makes up 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

