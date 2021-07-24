Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FISV opened at $111.79 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

