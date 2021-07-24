Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $132.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $131.51 million. Five9 reported sales of $99.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $546.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $643.78 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,897. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.