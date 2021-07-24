Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

