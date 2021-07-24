Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

