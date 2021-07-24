Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.57

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.57 and last traded at $117.38, with a volume of 37061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,938,092. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

