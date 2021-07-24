Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 1,401 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.88% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

HYGH stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.59. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

