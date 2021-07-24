Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 6,934 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

