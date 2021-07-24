Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

MOON opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

