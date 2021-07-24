Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE FLR opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

