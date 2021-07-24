FORA Capital LLC Has $65,000 Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

